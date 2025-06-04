Romanian Leu to Cambodian Riel Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
RON to KHR Chart

Romanian Leu to Cambodian Riel

1 RON = 0 KHR

7 Jul 2025, 13:05 UTC - 7 Jul 2025, 13:05 UTC
RON/KHR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

ron

RON - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.

khr

KHR - Cambodian Riel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodian Riels is KHR. The currency symbol is ៛.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17246
GBP / EUR1.16138
USD / JPY145.605
GBP / USD1.36167
USD / CHF0.797921
USD / CAD1.36446
EUR / JPY170.716
AUD / USD0.650235

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

