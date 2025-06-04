Romanian Leu to Bahamian Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

ROL to BSD Chart

Romanian Leu to Bahamian Dollar

1 ROL = 0 BSD

7 Jul 2025, 01:30 UTC - 7 Jul 2025, 01:30 UTC
ROL/BSD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

ROL - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.

bsd

BSD - Bahamian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.

More Bahamian Dollar info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17772
GBP / EUR1.15838
USD / JPY144.294
GBP / USD1.36425
USD / CHF0.793873
USD / CAD1.36131
EUR / JPY169.939
AUD / USD0.653584

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings