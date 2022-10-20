Login
Qatari Riyal to Gibraltar Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

QAR to GIP Chart

Qatari Riyal to Gibraltar Pound

1 QAR = 0 GIP

8 Mar 2025, 13:02 UTC - 8 Mar 2025, 13:02 UTC
QAR/GIP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08343
GBP / EUR1.19169
USD / JPY148.037
GBP / USD1.29111
USD / CHF0.880056
USD / CAD1.43776
EUR / JPY160.388
AUD / USD0.630402

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

