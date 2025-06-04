New Zealand Dollar to Mongolian Tughrik Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyView transfer quote

NZD to MNT Chart

New Zealand Dollar to Mongolian Tughrik

1 NZD = 0 MNT

3 Sept 2025, 13:20 UTC - 3 Sept 2025, 13:20 UTC
NZD/MNT close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

nzd

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.

More New Zealand Dollar info
mnt

MNT - Mongolian Tughrik

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolian Tugriks is MNT. The currency symbol is ₮.

More Mongolian Tughrik info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16467
GBP / EUR1.15263
USD / JPY148.765
GBP / USD1.34244
USD / CHF0.805249
USD / CAD1.37988
EUR / JPY173.263
AUD / USD0.653790

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide