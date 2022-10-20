Login
Register

Malawian Kwacha to Icelandic Krona Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

MWK to ISK Chart

Malawian Kwacha to Icelandic Krona

1 MWK = 0 ISK

6 Apr 2025, 06:06 UTC - 6 Apr 2025, 06:06 UTC
MWK/ISK close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

mwk

MWK - Malawian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malawian Kwacha exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawian Kwachas is MWK. The currency symbol is MK.

More Malawian Kwacha info
isk

ISK - Icelandic Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Icelandic Krona exchange rate is the ISK to USD rate. The currency code for Icelandic Kronur is ISK. The currency symbol is kr.

More Icelandic Krona info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09585
GBP / EUR1.18135
USD / JPY146.965
GBP / USD1.29458
USD / CHF0.861138
USD / CAD1.42243
EUR / JPY161.051
AUD / USD0.604281

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings