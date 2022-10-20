Login
Mauritian Rupee to Silver Ounce Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

MUR to XAG Chart

Mauritian Rupee to Silver Ounce

1 MUR = 0 XAG

5 Apr 2025, 20:05 UTC - 5 Apr 2025, 20:05 UTC
MUR/XAG close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

mur

MUR - Mauritian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.

xag

XAG - Silver Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09577
GBP / EUR1.18043
USD / JPY146.957
GBP / USD1.29348
USD / CHF0.861145
USD / CAD1.42230
EUR / JPY161.031
AUD / USD0.604099

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

