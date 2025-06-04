Moldovan Leu to Solomon Islander Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

MDL to SBD Chart

Moldovan Leu to Solomon Islander Dollar

1 MDL = 0 SBD

2 Sept 2025, 22:20 UTC - 2 Sept 2025, 22:20 UTC
MDL/SBD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

mdl

MDL - Moldovan Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.

sbd

SBD - Solomon Islander Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16427
GBP / EUR1.15047
USD / JPY148.358
GBP / USD1.33946
USD / CHF0.804603
USD / CAD1.37832
EUR / JPY172.728
AUD / USD0.652017

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

