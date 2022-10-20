Luxembourg Franc to Malaysian Ringgit Exchange Rate Chart

LUF to MYR Chart
Luxembourg Franc to Malaysian Ringgit
1 LUF = 0 MYR
10 Mar 2025, 00:10 UTC - 10 Mar 2025, 00:10 UTC
LUF/MYR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.More Malaysian Ringgit info
