Lebanese Pound to Argentine Peso Exchange Rate Chart

We use midmarket rates
LBP to ARS Chart

Lebanese Pound to Argentine Peso

1 LBP = 0 ARS

2 Sept 2025, 06:33 UTC - 2 Sept 2025, 06:33 UTC
LBP/ARS close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

lbp

LBP - Lebanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.

ars

ARS - Argentine Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Argentine Peso exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentine Pesos is ARS. The currency symbol is $.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17026
GBP / EUR1.15580
USD / JPY147.979
GBP / USD1.35259
USD / CHF0.801525
USD / CAD1.37512
EUR / JPY173.174
AUD / USD0.653989

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

