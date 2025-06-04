Gibraltar Pound to Venezuelan Bolívar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyView transfer quote

GIP to VES Chart

Gibraltar Pound to Venezuelan Bolívar

1 GIP = 0 VES

1 Sept 2025, 07:14 UTC - 1 Sept 2025, 07:14 UTC
GIP/VES close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

More Gibraltar Pound info
ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

More Venezuelan Bolívar info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17191
GBP / EUR1.15397
USD / JPY147.089
GBP / USD1.35235
USD / CHF0.799728
USD / CAD1.37518
EUR / JPY172.375
AUD / USD0.653619

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide