Gibraltar Pound to Israeli Shekel Exchange Rate Chart

We use midmarket rates
GIP to ILS Chart

Gibraltar Pound to Israeli Shekel

1 GIP = 0 ILS

1 Sept 2025, 01:04 UTC - 1 Sept 2025, 01:04 UTC
GIP/ILS close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

ils

ILS - Israeli Shekel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16970
GBP / EUR1.15575
USD / JPY147.195
GBP / USD1.35188
USD / CHF0.800686
USD / CAD1.37356
EUR / JPY172.175
AUD / USD0.654691

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

