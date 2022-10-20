Login
Azerbaijani Manat to Panamanian Balboa Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

AZM to PAB Chart

Azerbaijani Manat to Panamanian Balboa

1 AZM = 0 PAB

26 Feb 2025, 16:23 UTC - 26 Feb 2025, 16:23 UTC
AZM/PAB close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

azm

AZM - Azerbaijani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.

pab

PAB - Panamanian Balboa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Panamanian Balboa exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panamanian Balboa is PAB. The currency symbol is B/..

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.05062
GBP / EUR1.20815
USD / JPY149.344
GBP / USD1.26931
USD / CHF0.893894
USD / CAD1.43449
EUR / JPY156.903
AUD / USD0.631985

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

