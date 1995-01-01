RUB - Russian Ruble

The Russian Ruble is the currency of Russia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russian Ruble exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russia Ruble is RUB, and the currency symbol is ₽. Below, you'll find Russian Ruble rates and a currency converter.
The Ruble has been the currency of Russia for approximately 500 years; it has been used in various countries throughout its history. There have been different versions of the ruble due to the various changes in the currency's value.
|Years
|Description of the Ruble
|First ruble
|1500s-1921
|
|Second ruble
|1921-1922
|
|Third ruble
|1923-1924
|
|Fourth ruble
|1924-1947
|
|Fifth ruble
|1947-1961
|
|Sixth ruble
|1961-1997
|
|Seventh ruble
|1998-present
|
|Name
|Russian Ruble
|Symbol
|₽
|Minor unit
|1/100 = kopek
|Minor unit symbol
|к.
|Top RUB conversion
|RUB to USD
|Top RUB chart
|RUB to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: к.10, к.50, ₽1, ₽2, ₽5
Rarely used: к.1, к.5, ₽10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₽50, ₽100, ₽500, ₽1000, ₽5000
Rarely used: ₽10, ₽5, ₽200, ₽2000
|Central bank
|Bank of Russia
|Users
Russia, Tajikistan
Russia, Tajikistan
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to RUB email updatesGet RUB rates on my phoneGet a RUB currency data API for my business