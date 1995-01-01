Login
kpw
KPW - North Korean Won

The North Korean Won is the currency of Korea (North). Our currency rankings show that the most popular North Korean Won exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find North Korean Won rates and a currency converter.

North Korean Won Stats

NameNorth Korean Won
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Chon
Minor unit symbolChon
Top KPW conversionKPW to USD
Top KPW chartKPW to USD chart

North Korean Won Profile

CoinsFreq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
Bank notesFreq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
Users
Korea (North)

