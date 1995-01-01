FKP - Falkland Island Pound

The Falkland Island Pound is the currency of Falkland Islands (Malvinas). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Pound is FKP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Falkland Island Pound rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Falkland Island Pound
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pence
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top FKP conversion
|FKP to USD
|Top FKP chart
|FKP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
