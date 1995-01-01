Login
cup
CUP - Cuban Peso

The Cuban Peso is the currency of Cuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Peso is CUP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Cuban Peso rates and a currency converter.

Cuban Peso Stats

NameCuban Peso
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUP conversionCUP to USD
Top CUP chartCUP to USD chart

Cuban Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢5, ¢20, ₱1, ₱3
Bank notesFreq used: ₱1, ₱3, ₱5, ₱10, ₱20, ₱50, ₱100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
Cuba

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03879
GBP / EUR1.21161
USD / JPY149.573
GBP / USD1.25861
USD / CHF0.898921
USD / CAD1.44483
EUR / JPY155.376
AUD / USD0.621220

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%