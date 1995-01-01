Login
bam
BAM - Bosnian Convertible Mark

The Bosnian Convertible Mark is the currency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnian Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Bosnian Convertible Mark rates and a currency converter.

Bosnian Convertible Mark Stats

NameBosnian Convertible Mark
SymbolKM
Minor unit1/100 = fening
Minor unit symbolfening
Top BAM conversionBAM to USD
Top BAM chartBAM to USD chart

Bosnian Convertible Mark Profile

Nicknamesконвертибилна марка (Serbian)
CoinsFreq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
Bank notesFreq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
Central bankCentral bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Users
Bosnia and Herzegovina

