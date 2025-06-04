Compare Bank of East Asia HKD to GBP exchange rate
|Provider
|Exchange Rate
|Transfer Fee
|Recipient Gets
0.092400
|$0
£92.40Send now
We don’t have Bank of East Asia rates for this currency pair yet, but you can still compare a quote from Bank of East Asia to Xe’s live rate to see potential savings. Check back soon, we’re always expanding our data to bring you more rates.
About The Bank of East Asia
Founded in 1918 in Hong Kong, BEA offers universal banking across retail, SME, and corporate segments—mortgages, cards, payments, trade services, wealth, and digital banking—with strong Mainland China links and international reach.
How fast is a Bank of East Asia HKD to GBP transfer?
Delivery times for international transfers with Bank of East Asia from Hong Kong to the United Kingdom vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check The Bank of East Asia's cutoff times to avoid delays.
What are Bank of East Asia to transfer fees?
Bank of East Asia international money transfer costs from HKD to GBP depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare Bank of East Asia fees with Xe.
Frequently asked questions
The exchange rate offered by Bank of East Asia for converting Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) to British Pound (GBP) may include a margin above the real mid-market rate. This means you could receive less British Pound than expected. Use our comparison table to see how Bank of East Asia’s rate compares to Xe and other providers.
Bank of East Asia may charge a fixed transfer fee, a percentage-based fee, or both, depending on your transfer method and destination. These fees—along with the exchange rate—affect how much your recipient receives. Our tool breaks it down so you can compare the total cost with other options like Xe.
Transfers from Hong Kong Dollar to British Pound with Bank of East Asia typically take 1 to 5 business days. Timing depends on cut-off times, holidays, the destination country, and the receiving bank’s processing times. Xe offers same-day delivery for most transfers.
Bank of East Asia may have daily or per-transfer limits for international transfers. You may also need to visit a branch for larger amounts. Xe supports higher online send limits, offering flexibility and convenience when transferring larger sums internationally.
Many providers, including Bank of East Asia, may update their exchange rates based on market conditions. However, rates may be set once daily or adjusted less frequently than those from dedicated FX services. Xe updates rates live, giving you greater control over when to send.