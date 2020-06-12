Sending Money to the Philippines? We've Just Improved Our Transfers

Here are the improvements we've made to our money transfers to the Philippines.

When you need to make a money transfer to the Philippines, we’ll be there to help you out with our new-and-improved Philippine peso transfers.

In conjunction with our sister company Ria Money Transfer , we’ve recently taken steps to upgrade our money transfers to a number of countries and major global currencies, including the Philippine peso.

Since our money transfers to the Philippines now travel through Ria’s channels, you can rely on your next transfer having:

A much faster arrival time New exchange rates Low, transparent fees

Intrigued? We’d be happy to give you some more information about these new transfers, what they can offer you, and how you can get started on your next transfer to the Philippines.

Here’s what’s new in our Philippine transfers

Think about why you’re looking into making an international money transfer. For example, you could be aiming to:

Send money to family members in another country

Purchase property

Make an investment

Make payments

No matter why you want to transfer, we’re committed to providing all of our customers with a money transfer experience that is easy to use, gets your money where it needs to go when you need it there, and comes at a low cost to you.

To aid in that mission, we’ve made the following changes to our money transfers to the Philippines:

Much faster transfers. Before, our transfers typically took between 1 and 4 business days to complete. Now, the majority of our transfers will arrive in a matter of minutes .

New exchange rates . The markets may be in constant motion, but we’re committed to bringing you fair, honest, competitive rates for your transfers.

Low, transparent fees. You can trust that you won’t find any additional hidden fees in the transaction.

Got friends who might want to transfer? We've got rewards for both of you

If you know anyone who would like to send a money transfer, go ahead and let them know about Xe. After all, rewards are waiting for both of you.

If you refer a friend and they transfer money with Xe, you'll both receive an Amazon voucher. Is there a limit to how many times you can refer or vouchers you can claim? Not at all. You can refer as many people as you like. We have vouchers ready for all of you after their first transfer.

Learn more about how to get started here.

Is it time to transfer? Here’s how to get started

No changes to this part of the process. If you’ve already made an Xe money transfer, you won’t need to do anything new to take advantage of our new transfers.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up . It’s completely free, comes with no commitment, and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

After that, your work is done. Now it’s time to sit back and relax for a few minutes: your transfer will be in the Philippines before you know it.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers? Visit our transfer page to learn more.