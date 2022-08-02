Login
Xe global business account and international money transfers

Global business money transfers

One platform for global payments

From cross-border payments to managing FX risk, we help you navigate the complexities of doing business globally. Our mission is to give you more time and freedom to focus on what really matters, growing your business.

Managing Currency Risk?

Protect your business with customised FX risk solutions

Get the best rates for small business global payments

Fast, secure global business payments

Discover why tens of thousands of businesses worldwide trust us to take the stress and effort out of their global payment needs. Send all your business money transfers from one easy-to-use online platform.

International business payments made easy

FX risk management made simple

Today’s volatile markets can expose your business to high risk. With decades of experience, our dealers navigate businesses through complex market movements with sophisticated risk management products.

ERP Integrations with Xe

Global solutions right from your ERP

With easy, direct integrations into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics 365 Finance, and Sage Intacct, your global payments all live in one place, with instant gain/loss analysis and robust reporting.

Xe currency data API software integration

The world’s trusted currency data API

Xe’s currency data API provides real-time, accurate and reliable currency exchange information for 170+ global currencies. Integrate data sourced from over 100 highly reputable financial data providers and central banks.

Why use Xe for your business

With nearly 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.

trophy

We're the currency authority

There’s a reason 280+ million people visit Xe every year. We offer accurate rates and easy FX solutions with 30+ years of experience.

shield-check

Safety and security

As part of the Euronet family, our customers trust us to process $115+ billion of global business annually. Your security comes first.

hedging risk small

Competitive rates

Our team tracks the market for you 24/7. Leverage our exchange rate calculator and get updates when your target rates are reached.

costs

No surprise fees

Enjoy fee-free transfers on larger amounts. For smaller transfers, any fees are clearly shown upfront, so you always know what you're paying, with no surprises. Competitive. Transparent. Always.

Solutions for every business

Startup

Startups

We know that startups face enough challenges, but handling global payments doesn't have to be one of them. We simplify the process so your startup can send global payments easily and affordably.

small business

Small business

Create an Xe business account to start sending global business payments instantly. Easily schedule money transfers at locked-in rates and track their progress from your account.

mid market

Mid-market

Scale your business with solutions designed to grow with you. Seamlessly integrate Xe with ERPs like Microsoft Dynamics 365 or Sage Intacct to make simple global payments.

enterprise

Enterprise

We're here to help you manage your cashflow abroad with custom tools like forward contracts, market orders, and options to protect you against unpredictable market fluctuations.

Xe is trusted by millions around the globe

Industry solutions

Xe business contact support and help center

IT services

We help IT businesses save time and resources while simplifying global payment processes.

Financial institutions

Seamlessly integrate Xe’s global payment solutions to enhance your financial institution’s service portfolio.

Manufacturing

Maintain predictable costs and secure competitive pricing to stay competitive against competitors.

Retail

Sell to international customers, pay suppliers, and manage operations with our global payment solutions.

Travel

We offer custom global payment solutions to help travel businesses manage FX risk and stay profitable.

Payroll

Manage payroll for employees and suppliers across 190+ countries in 130+ currencies.

Global business payments made easy with Xe

Take the next step toward smarter global business payments with Xe. Simplify money transfers, reduce costs, and stay ahead in today's fluctuating market. Contact us to discuss your unique business needs today.

