Routing numbers validator
Paste a 9-digit routing number to confirm it’s valid before you send a payment.
Protect your payment with accuracy
Using the correct routing number protects your payment from delays, fees, and misdirected funds. In the U.S., banks may use different routing numbers for ACH and wires, and some large banks use state-specific numbers. If you enter the wrong one, your transfer can be rejected or posted to the wrong operations queue.
Routing number format
Every U.S. routing number (ABA/RTN) is 9 digits long:
Region / Federal district (AAAA): Identifies the Federal district and processing area for your bank.
ABA institution identifier (BBBB): Identifies your specific bank in that district, like a bank ID.
Check digit (C): A final “math check” digit that helps catch typos or wrong entries.
Example of a routing number
Choosing the right routing number
Banks often use different routing numbers for ACH, wires, and checks. The number printed on your checks may not be the one you need for an ACH transfer or direct debit. If you’re unsure, confirm with your bank or use our routing number lookup to find the right number. Using the wrong number can cause delays or returns.
Common errors
Routing numbers most often fail due to a mistyped digit, a checksum mismatch, using an ACH number when a wire number is required (or vice versa), state-specific variations at large banks, merger-related changes, or simple formatting like spaces and dashes. Even minor errors can push you past daily cut-off times and add days to a transfer. Using the correct routing number prevents returns, delays, and misdirected funds.
Need to send money internationally?
International money transfers with traditional banks can be pricey thanks to weak rates and extra fees. Xe helps you save with competitive rates and low, transparent fees. Send money to 190+ countries in 130+ currencies, see your total price upfront, get a reliable delivery estimate, and track your transfer from start to finish.
Routing numbers vs SWIFT/BIC codes vs IBANs
For payments, the details you need depend on where the money is going.
Routing numbers (U.S. only)
A 9-digit code for U.S. banks that routes payments including direct deposit, wires, and checks safely.
SWIFT/BIC codes (international)
An 8–11 character code for non-U.S. banks that routes international payments to the right place safely.
IBAN (international account number)
A country-specific account number used outside the U.S. to route payments to the correct account abroad.
Routing number validator FAQs
A routing number—also called an ABA routing number—identifies a U.S. bank or credit union for domestic payments. It’s nine digits long and is required, along with your account number, to process ACH transfers and many domestic wires.
No. A routing number identifies the bank; an account number identifies your specific account at that bank. You usually need both to set up a payment.
Some institutions use one routing number for ACH transfers and a separate number for domestic wires because the payments are processed on different networks. Always use the number your bank specifies for the payment type.
Large banks often assign state-specific or region-specific routing numbers to route ACH transactions efficiently. Check the number in your bank app or statement to match your state and account type.
Look in your bank’s mobile app under “Account details,” on your bank statement, or on a paper check (the routing number is the first nine digits on the MICR line). If your bank lists separate ACH and wire numbers, choose the one that matches your payment.
No. Routing numbers are for U.S. domestic payments. For international transfers, you’ll typically use a SWIFT/BIC and, where applicable, an IBAN or local account format. Xe supports SWIFT/BIC lookups and international payments.
Payments may be returned, delayed past daily cut-off times, or misrouted. Using the correct routing number helps you avoid returns, fees, and processing delays.
Disclaimer
The routing numbers, bank names, addresses, and other details shown here are provided for general information only. While we work to keep this page accurate, Xe does not warrant that the information is complete, up to date, or free of errors. Financial institutions may change their details without notice.
Xe does not make any representations about the legal status, licensing, or operational integrity of any bank or intermediary listed. Inclusion does not constitute endorsement or verification.
Any transfer or decision you make based on this information is at your own risk. Xe is not liable for any loss, delay, or damages arising from reliance on the data or from dealings with third parties referenced here.
Always confirm all details directly with the relevant financial institution before initiating a transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only. Portions of this page may appear in other languages, but the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.