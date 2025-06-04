Xe for Australia’s travel industry

Trusted foreign exchange & global payment solutions for Australian travel businesses.

Australia’s travel sector moves fast and your payments should too.

Whether you’re a tour operator, travel agent, or wholesale provider, Xe helps you manage international payments, protect margins from FX volatility, and streamline operations across 140+ currencies.

Proudly supporting Australia’s travel sector

As a proud partner of CATO and SETO, we’re here to support the Australian travel community with secure, cost-effective currency solutions built for global operations.

Why travel businesses choose Xe

Fast, reliable global payments

Pay international suppliers, hotels, guides, and partners quickly at competitive exchange rates with transparent fees.

Risk management

Exchange rate volatility can erode profit margins, especially when packages are priced months in advance. With Xe we offer custom hedging solutions.

Regulated, secure & trusted

Your funds are safeguarded with industry-leading security, tier-1 banking partners, and strict global regulatory oversight.

Part of the Euronet Worldwide network

Xe is part of Euronet, a NASDAQ listed company with a $4B+ market cap, and brings 30+ years in financial services market leadership.

Lower costs. Greater transparency.

Travel businesses often face expensive international transfer fees through banks. Xe offers competitive exchange rates and no hidden fees, helping you keep more of every booking.

Built for Australian travel operators

Whether you're paying suppliers in Europe, refunding customers, or managing group tour costs, Xe gives you:

  • Support for 140+ currencies and payments to 190+ countries

  • Live rates and clear reporting

  • Automated payment workflows

  • Local AU-based support backed by global infrastructure

How Xe supports your travel business

  • Paying International Suppliers

  • Fast, secure payments to hotels, DMCs, transport operators, and ground partners.

  • Managing Group Tour Costs

  • Lock in future exchange rates to maintain margin certainty when pricing itineraries.

Xe offers tailored tools to help protect your bottom line

Forward contracts

Lock in exchange rates for future payments.

Market orders

Automate rate targeting and minimise manual work.

Market updates

Stay ahead with the latest currency and industry insights.

Risk workflow consultation

Understand exposures, pricing pressures, and opportunities to protect margin.

Ready to strengthen your FX strategy?

