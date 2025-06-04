Branches for Raiffeisenbank Wipptal - Stubaital Mitte Egen in Steinach Am Brenner, Austria

You can find the SWIFT code for your branch in the table at the top of this page, which lists known Raiffeisenbank Wipptal - Stubaital Mitte Egen SWIFT codes for branches in Steinach Am Brenner. If you’re unsure which branch your account is tied to, you can check your bank statement, visit your online banking portal, or contact the branch directly. When in doubt, using the bank’s head office SWIFT code is a safe alternative.