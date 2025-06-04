- Home
- Send Money from the United States
- [DO NOT USE - TESTING PURPOSES ONLY]
Send money to Mexico in minutes
🎉 New Feature
Send money home for cash pickup at 40,000+ locations in Mexico.
Logo section mk page
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do.
Testing line break not working on rich text renderer.
And what is this line.
Tips & tricks for sending money to Mexico
Debit Card
Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a debit card.
Credit Card
Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Xe accepts Visa and Mastercard. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a credit card.
Direct Debit (ACH/EFT)
When you use bank debit (ACH/EFT) to fund your transfer you are authorising a one-time debit from your bank account to ours. It takes a little more time for your money to reach Xe, and as a result, can delay the speed of transfer. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with direct debit (ACH/EFT).
Bank Transfer
A bank transfer or wire transfer is an electronic payment which sends money directly from one bank account to another. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money. Read more about how to use bank transfers.
From our Blog
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Logo section mk page
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do.
Testing line break not working on rich text renderer.
And what is this line.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Title step 1
Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Title step 1
Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Title step 1
Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Title step 1
Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
All your money transfer needs in one place.
Cash pickup & bank deposits
Transfer money with a choice of cash pickup or bank deposit from within the Xe app
Customer support
Speak with live customer service team 24 hours a day (Mon-Fri)
Flexible payment methods
Choose to send money with your debit/credit card or bank transfer
Select your package
Xe's currency exchange rate API provides trusted exchange rates for your business needs and challenges. Select the frequency of rate updates, and number of API rate requests per month.
Lite
$799 per year10,000 Request/moRate frequency Daily ratesSelect nowAdd-onLive rates (minutely)+$400per yearAdd-onAlternative source rate+$200per year
Intermediate
$1,799 per year50,000 Request/moRate frequency Hourly & Daily ratesSelect nowAdd-onLive rates (minutely)+$700per yearAdd-onAlternative source rate+$350per year
Prime
$4,499 per year150,000 Request/moRate frequency 15 min, Hourly & Daily ratesSelect nowAdd-onLive rates (minutely)+$1,500per yearAdd-onAlternative source rate+$500per year
Enterprise
CustomCustom Request/moRate frequency Live (minutely) + All frequenciesContact usAdd-onAlternative source rateCustomper year
All packages include these core features
- 170+ currencies & precious metals
- Historical data back to 1998
- Xe's Proprietary Rate Blender
- Central Bank Rates
- Account Management Dashboard
- Time-Frame Queries
- Currency Volatility
- Email & phone support
Trusted By
Transfer large amounts of money with Xe
Our commitment goes beyond bank-beating rates. Benefit from dedicated expert support, flexible ways to send and receive money, and rapid transfer speeds.
Total
£0.00
Together, we can deliver more
Do you have questions or concerns about how the evolution of HiFX into XE will impact you? The same friendly, knowledgeable support team our customers know and trust would be happy to address any concern you might have.
XE Money Transfer is a service provided by Dandelion Payments, Inc., dba Xe USA, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services; licensed by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, NMLS ID 920968; licensed as a Foreign Transmittal Agency by the Massachusetts Division of Banks, NMLS ID 920968; and authorized to operate as a money transmitter in all United States' jurisdictions where it conducts business.