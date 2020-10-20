1 YER to ZWD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Zimbabwean Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

1.4463194 Zimbabwean Dollars

1 ZWD = 0.691410 YER

ZWD replaced by ZWL

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Zimbabwean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:27 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Zimbabwean Dollar

yer
YER
zwd
ZWD
1 YER1.44632 ZWD
5 YER7.2316 ZWD
10 YER14.4632 ZWD
25 YER36.158 ZWD
50 YER72.316 ZWD
100 YER144.632 ZWD
500 YER723.16 ZWD
1,000 YER1,446.32 ZWD
5,000 YER7,231.6 ZWD
10,000 YER14,463.2 ZWD

Convert Zimbabwean Dollar to Yemeni Rial

zwd
ZWD
yer
YER
1 ZWD0.69141 YER
5 ZWD3.45705 YER
10 ZWD6.9141 YER
25 ZWD17.2853 YER
50 ZWD34.5705 YER
100 ZWD69.141 YER
500 ZWD345.705 YER
1,000 ZWD691.41 YER
5,000 ZWD3,457.05 YER
10,000 ZWD6,914.1 YER

YER to ZWD Chart

1 YER = 0 ZWD

1 Yemeni Rial to Zimbabwean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.44661.4483
Low
1.44511.4451
Average
1.44601.4460
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

zwd

ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.

, ratings