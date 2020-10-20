1 Yemeni Rial =
96.523853 Zambian Kwacha
1 ZMK = 0.0103601 YER
ZMK replaced by ZMW
Xe Currency Converter
YER
ZMK
|1 YER
|96.5239 ZMK
|5 YER
|482.619 ZMK
|10 YER
|965.239 ZMK
|25 YER
|2,413.1 ZMK
|50 YER
|4,826.19 ZMK
|100 YER
|9,652.39 ZMK
|500 YER
|48,261.9 ZMK
|1,000 YER
|96,523.9 ZMK
|5,000 YER
|482,619 ZMK
|10,000 YER
|965,239 ZMK
1 YER = 0 ZMK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10672
|0.10942
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.095820
|0.095820
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.10287
|0.10360
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.34%
|1.80%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMK.More Zambian Kwacha info
