1 YER to ZMK - Convert Yemeni Rials to Zambian Kwacha

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

96.523853 Zambian Kwacha

1 ZMK = 0.0103601 YER

ZMK replaced by ZMW

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Zambian Kwacha conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:27 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Zambian Kwacha

yer
YER
zmk
ZMK
1 YER96.5239 ZMK
5 YER482.619 ZMK
10 YER965.239 ZMK
25 YER2,413.1 ZMK
50 YER4,826.19 ZMK
100 YER9,652.39 ZMK
500 YER48,261.9 ZMK
1,000 YER96,523.9 ZMK
5,000 YER482,619 ZMK
10,000 YER965,239 ZMK

Convert Zambian Kwacha to Yemeni Rial

zmk
ZMK
yer
YER
1 ZMK0.0103601 YER
5 ZMK0.0518007 YER
10 ZMK0.103601 YER
25 ZMK0.259003 YER
50 ZMK0.518007 YER
100 ZMK1.03601 YER
500 ZMK5.18007 YER
1,000 ZMK10.3601 YER
5,000 ZMK51.8007 YER
10,000 ZMK103.601 YER

YER to ZMK Chart

1 YER = 0 ZMK

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Zambian Kwacha stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.106720.10942
Low
0.0958200.095820
Average
0.102870.10360
Volatility
1.34%1.80%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
zmk

ZMK - Zambian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMK.

More Zambian Kwacha info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings