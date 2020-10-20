1 Yemeni Rial =
0.000003897589189 Palladium Ounces
1 XPD = 256,569 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
XPD
|1 YER
|0.00000389759 XPD
|5 YER
|0.0000194879 XPD
|10 YER
|0.0000389759 XPD
|25 YER
|0.0000974397 XPD
|50 YER
|0.000194879 XPD
|100 YER
|0.000389759 XPD
|500 YER
|0.00194879 XPD
|1,000 YER
|0.00389759 XPD
|5,000 YER
|0.0194879 XPD
|10,000 YER
|0.0389759 XPD
1 YER = 0 XPD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000044800
|0.0000044800
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000038836
|0.0000036575
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000042484
|0.0000041251
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.67%
|2.93%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.
