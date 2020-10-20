1 YER to XDR - Convert Yemeni Rials to IMF Special Drawing Rights

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0030308655 IMF Special Drawing Rights

1 XDR = 329.939 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Yemeni Rial to IMF Special Drawing Rights conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:27 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to IMF Special Drawing Rights

yer
YER
xdr
XDR
1 YER0.00303087 XDR
5 YER0.0151543 XDR
10 YER0.0303087 XDR
25 YER0.0757716 XDR
50 YER0.151543 XDR
100 YER0.303087 XDR
500 YER1.51543 XDR
1,000 YER3.03087 XDR
5,000 YER15.1543 XDR
10,000 YER30.3087 XDR

Convert IMF Special Drawing Rights to Yemeni Rial

xdr
XDR
yer
YER
1 XDR329.939 YER
5 XDR1,649.69 YER
10 XDR3,299.39 YER
25 XDR8,248.47 YER
50 XDR16,496.9 YER
100 XDR32,993.9 YER
500 XDR164,969 YER
1,000 XDR329,939 YER
5,000 XDR1,649,690 YER
10,000 XDR3,299,390 YER

YER to XDR Chart

1 YER = 0 XDR

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to IMF Special Drawing Rights stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00304200.0030420
Low
0.00301080.0030100
Average
0.00302930.0030265
Volatility
0.12%0.15%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

xdr

XDR - IMF Special Drawing Rights

Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.

