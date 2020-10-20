1 Yemeni Rial =
0.000130955822979 Silver Ounces
1 XAG = 7,636.16 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
XAG
|1 YER
|0.000130956 XAG
|5 YER
|0.000654779 XAG
|10 YER
|0.00130956 XAG
|25 YER
|0.0032739 XAG
|50 YER
|0.00654779 XAG
|100 YER
|0.0130956 XAG
|500 YER
|0.0654779 XAG
|1,000 YER
|0.130956 XAG
|5,000 YER
|0.654779 XAG
|10,000 YER
|1.30956 XAG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00013916
|0.00015171
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00012745
|0.00012459
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00013518
|0.00013816
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.27%
|1.97%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.More Silver Ounce info
