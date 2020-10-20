1 Yemeni Rial =
0.010937455 Samoan Tala
1 WST = 91.4290 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
WST
|1 YER
|0.0109375 WST
|5 YER
|0.0546873 WST
|10 YER
|0.109375 WST
|25 YER
|0.273436 WST
|50 YER
|0.546873 WST
|100 YER
|1.09375 WST
|500 YER
|5.46873 WST
|1,000 YER
|10.9375 WST
|5,000 YER
|54.6873 WST
|10,000 YER
|109.375 WST
1 YER = 0 WST
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.010982
|0.011129
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.010864
|0.010719
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.010915
|0.010954
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.72%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
