1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.010937455 Samoan Tala

1 WST = 91.4290 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Samoan Tala conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:38 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Samoan Tala

yer
YER
wst
WST
1 YER0.0109375 WST
5 YER0.0546873 WST
10 YER0.109375 WST
25 YER0.273436 WST
50 YER0.546873 WST
100 YER1.09375 WST
500 YER5.46873 WST
1,000 YER10.9375 WST
5,000 YER54.6873 WST
10,000 YER109.375 WST

Convert Samoan Tala to Yemeni Rial

wst
WST
yer
YER
1 WST91.429 YER
5 WST457.145 YER
10 WST914.29 YER
25 WST2,285.72 YER
50 WST4,571.45 YER
100 WST9,142.9 YER
500 WST45,714.5 YER
1,000 WST91,429 YER
5,000 WST457,145 YER
10,000 WST914,290 YER

YER to WST Chart

1 YER = 0 WST

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Samoan Tala stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0109820.011129
Low
0.0108640.010719
Average
0.0109150.010954
Volatility
0.26%0.72%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info

