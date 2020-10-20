1 YER to VUV - Convert Yemeni Rials to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.47634472 Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

1 VUV = 2.09932 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:26 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

yer
YER
vuv
VUV
1 YER0.476345 VUV
5 YER2.38172 VUV
10 YER4.76345 VUV
25 YER11.9086 VUV
50 YER23.8172 VUV
100 YER47.6345 VUV
500 YER238.172 VUV
1,000 YER476.345 VUV
5,000 YER2,381.72 VUV
10,000 YER4,763.45 VUV

Convert Ni-Vanuatu Vatu to Yemeni Rial

vuv
VUV
yer
YER
1 VUV2.09932 YER
5 VUV10.4966 YER
10 VUV20.9932 YER
25 VUV52.483 YER
50 VUV104.966 YER
100 VUV209.932 YER
500 VUV1,049.66 YER
1,000 VUV2,099.32 YER
5,000 VUV10,496.6 YER
10,000 VUV20,993.2 YER

YER to VUV Chart

1 YER = 0 VUV

1 Yemeni Rial to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.481130.49020
Low
0.472320.47232
Average
0.477000.47913
Volatility
0.59%0.57%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

vuv

VUV - Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is VUV. The currency symbol is VT.








