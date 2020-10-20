1 Yemeni Rial =
0.14559315 Venezuelan Bolívares
1 VES = 6.86846 YER
YER
VES
|1 YER
|0.145593 VES
|5 YER
|0.727966 VES
|10 YER
|1.45593 VES
|25 YER
|3.63983 VES
|50 YER
|7.27966 VES
|100 YER
|14.5593 VES
|500 YER
|72.7966 VES
|1,000 YER
|145.593 VES
|5,000 YER
|727.966 VES
|10,000 YER
|1,455.93 VES
1 YER = 0 VES
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.14817
|0.14817
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.14477
|0.14436
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.14547
|0.14544
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.More Venezuelan Bolívar info
