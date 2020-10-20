1 YER to VAL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Vatican City Lire

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

7.1713233 Vatican City Lire

1 VAL = 0.139444 YER

VAL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Vatican City Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:25 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Vatican City Lira

yer
YER
val
VAL
1 YER7.17132 VAL
5 YER35.8566 VAL
10 YER71.7132 VAL
25 YER179.283 VAL
50 YER358.566 VAL
100 YER717.132 VAL
500 YER3,585.66 VAL
1,000 YER7,171.32 VAL
5,000 YER35,856.6 VAL
10,000 YER71,713.2 VAL

Convert Vatican City Lira to Yemeni Rial

val
VAL
yer
YER
1 VAL0.139444 YER
5 VAL0.697221 YER
10 VAL1.39444 YER
25 VAL3.48611 YER
50 VAL6.97221 YER
100 VAL13.9444 YER
500 VAL69.7221 YER
1,000 VAL139.444 YER
5,000 VAL697.221 YER
10,000 VAL1,394.44 YER

YER to VAL Chart

1 YER = 0 VAL

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Vatican City Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
val

VAL - Vatican City Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatican City Lira exchange rate is the VAL to USD rate. The currency code for Vatican City Lire is VAL.

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings