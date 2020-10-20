1 YER to UZS - Convert Yemeni Rials to Uzbekistani Sums

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

50.150947 Uzbekistani Sums

1 UZS = 0.0199398 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Uzbekistani Som conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:38 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Uzbekistani Som

yer
YER
uzs
UZS
1 YER50.1509 UZS
5 YER250.755 UZS
10 YER501.509 UZS
25 YER1,253.77 UZS
50 YER2,507.55 UZS
100 YER5,015.09 UZS
500 YER25,075.5 UZS
1,000 YER50,150.9 UZS
5,000 YER250,755 UZS
10,000 YER501,509 UZS

Convert Uzbekistani Som to Yemeni Rial

uzs
UZS
yer
YER
1 UZS0.0199398 YER
5 UZS0.099699 YER
10 UZS0.199398 YER
25 UZS0.498495 YER
50 UZS0.99699 YER
100 UZS1.99398 YER
500 UZS9.9699 YER
1,000 UZS19.9398 YER
5,000 UZS99.699 YER
10,000 UZS199.398 YER

YER to UZS Chart

1 YER = 0 UZS

1 Yemeni Rial to Uzbekistani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
50.64250.964
Low
50.11350.113
Average
50.39050.551
Volatility
0.26%0.25%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

uzs

UZS - Uzbekistani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uzbekistani Som exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistani Sums is UZS. The currency symbol is лв.

