1 YER to UYU - Convert Yemeni Rials to Uruguayan Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.15960609 Uruguayan Pesos

1 UYU = 6.26543 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Uruguayan Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:26 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Uruguayan Peso

YER
YER
UYU
UYU
1 YER0.159606 UYU
5 YER0.79803 UYU
10 YER1.59606 UYU
25 YER3.99015 UYU
50 YER7.9803 UYU
100 YER15.9606 UYU
500 YER79.803 UYU
1,000 YER159.606 UYU
5,000 YER798.03 UYU
10,000 YER1,596.06 UYU

Convert Uruguayan Peso to Yemeni Rial

UYU
UYU
YER
YER
1 UYU6.26543 YER
5 UYU31.3271 YER
10 UYU62.6543 YER
25 UYU156.636 YER
50 UYU313.271 YER
100 UYU626.543 YER
500 UYU3,132.71 YER
1,000 UYU6,265.43 YER
5,000 UYU31,327.1 YER
10,000 UYU62,654.3 YER

YER to UYU Chart

1 YER = 0 UYU

1 Yemeni Rial to Uruguayan Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.161070.16107
Low
0.154710.15215
Average
0.157020.15494
Volatility
0.46%0.47%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

uyu

UYU - Uruguayan Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayan Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguayan Pesos is UYU. The currency symbol is $U.

