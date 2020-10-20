1 Yemeni Rial =
0.000482452141892 Uniswap
1 UNI = 2,072.74 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.000482452141892 Uniswap
1 UNI = 2,072.74 YER
YER
UNI
|1 YER
|0.000482452 UNI
|5 YER
|0.00241226 UNI
|10 YER
|0.00482452 UNI
|25 YER
|0.0120613 UNI
|50 YER
|0.0241226 UNI
|100 YER
|0.0482452 UNI
|500 YER
|0.241226 UNI
|1,000 YER
|0.482452 UNI
|5,000 YER
|2.41226 UNI
|10,000 YER
|4.82452 UNI
1 YER = 0 UNI
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00046936
|0.00058906
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00033369
|0.00033369
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00040590
|0.00045574
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|6.59%
|6.03%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uniswap exchange rate is the UNI to USD rate. The currency code for Uniswap is UNI.More Uniswap info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings