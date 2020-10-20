1 YER to UAH - Convert Yemeni Rials to Ukrainian Hryvni

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.16245133 Ukrainian Hryvni

1 UAH = 6.15569 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Ukrainian Hryvnia conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:25 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Ukrainian Hryvnia

yer
YER
uah
UAH
1 YER0.162451 UAH
5 YER0.812257 UAH
10 YER1.62451 UAH
25 YER4.06128 UAH
50 YER8.12257 UAH
100 YER16.2451 UAH
500 YER81.2257 UAH
1,000 YER162.451 UAH
5,000 YER812.257 UAH
10,000 YER1,624.51 UAH

Convert Ukrainian Hryvnia to Yemeni Rial

uah
UAH
yer
YER
1 UAH6.15569 YER
5 UAH30.7784 YER
10 UAH61.5569 YER
25 UAH153.892 YER
50 UAH307.784 YER
100 UAH615.569 YER
500 UAH3,077.84 YER
1,000 UAH6,155.69 YER
5,000 UAH30,778.4 YER
10,000 UAH61,556.9 YER

YER to UAH Chart

1 YER = 0 UAH

1 Yemeni Rial to Ukrainian Hryvnia stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.162960.16296
Low
0.160310.15512
Average
0.161870.15954
Volatility
0.31%0.43%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

uah

UAH - Ukrainian Hryvnia

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ukrainian Hryvnia exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukrainian Hryvni is UAH. The currency symbol is ₴.

