1 Yemeni Rial =
0.027003514 Trinidadian Dollars
1 TTD = 37.0322 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
TTD
|1 YER
|0.0270035 TTD
|5 YER
|0.135018 TTD
|10 YER
|0.270035 TTD
|25 YER
|0.675088 TTD
|50 YER
|1.35018 TTD
|100 YER
|2.70035 TTD
|500 YER
|13.5018 TTD
|1,000 YER
|27.0035 TTD
|5,000 YER
|135.018 TTD
|10,000 YER
|270.035 TTD
1 YER = 0 TTD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.027218
|0.027264
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.026896
|0.026744
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.027100
|0.027103
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.22%
|0.35%
The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Trinidadian Dollars is TTD. The currency symbol is TT$.
