1 YER to TOP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Tongan Pa'anga

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0094316042 Tongan Pa'anga

1 TOP = 106.027 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Tongan Pa'anga conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:38 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Tongan Pa'anga

yer
YER
top
TOP
1 YER0.0094316 TOP
5 YER0.047158 TOP
10 YER0.094316 TOP
25 YER0.23579 TOP
50 YER0.47158 TOP
100 YER0.94316 TOP
500 YER4.7158 TOP
1,000 YER9.4316 TOP
5,000 YER47.158 TOP
10,000 YER94.316 TOP

Convert Tongan Pa'anga to Yemeni Rial

top
TOP
yer
YER
1 TOP106.027 YER
5 TOP530.133 YER
10 TOP1,060.27 YER
25 TOP2,650.66 YER
50 TOP5,301.33 YER
100 TOP10,602.7 YER
500 TOP53,013.3 YER
1,000 TOP106,027 YER
5,000 TOP530,133 YER
10,000 TOP1,060,270 YER

YER to TOP Chart

1 YER = 0 TOP

1 Yemeni Rial to Tongan Pa'anga stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00946600.0095550
Low
0.00929370.0092937
Average
0.00939680.0094321
Volatility
0.60%0.58%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

top

TOP - Tongan Pa'anga

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tongan Pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tongan Pa'anga is TOP. The currency symbol is T$.

