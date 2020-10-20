1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0094316042 Tongan Pa'anga
1 TOP = 106.027 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
TOP
|1 YER
|0.0094316 TOP
|5 YER
|0.047158 TOP
|10 YER
|0.094316 TOP
|25 YER
|0.23579 TOP
|50 YER
|0.47158 TOP
|100 YER
|0.94316 TOP
|500 YER
|4.7158 TOP
|1,000 YER
|9.4316 TOP
|5,000 YER
|47.158 TOP
|10,000 YER
|94.316 TOP
1 YER = 0 TOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0094660
|0.0095550
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0092937
|0.0092937
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0093968
|0.0094321
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tongan Pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tongan Pa'anga is TOP. The currency symbol is T$.More Tongan Pa'anga info
