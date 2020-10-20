1 Yemeni Rial =
0.012520968 Tunisian Dinars
1 TND = 79.8660 YER
YER
TND
|1 YER
|0.012521 TND
|5 YER
|0.0626048 TND
|10 YER
|0.12521 TND
|25 YER
|0.313024 TND
|50 YER
|0.626048 TND
|100 YER
|1.2521 TND
|500 YER
|6.26048 TND
|1,000 YER
|12.521 TND
|5,000 YER
|62.6048 TND
|10,000 YER
|125.21 TND
1 YER = 0 TND
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012579
|0.012625
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012389
|0.012389
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.012504
|0.012502
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.32%
|0.31%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tunisian Dinar exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisian Dinars is TND. The currency symbol is د.ت.More Tunisian Dinar info
