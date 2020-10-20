1 YER to TMM - Convert Yemeni Rials to Turkmenistani Manats

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

69.828937 Turkmenistani Manats

1 TMM = 0.0143207 YER

TMM replaced by TMT

Yemeni Rial to Turkmenistani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:25 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Turkmenistani Manat

yer
YER
tmm
TMM
1 YER69.8289 TMM
5 YER349.145 TMM
10 YER698.289 TMM
25 YER1,745.72 TMM
50 YER3,491.45 TMM
100 YER6,982.89 TMM
500 YER34,914.5 TMM
1,000 YER69,828.9 TMM
5,000 YER349,145 TMM
10,000 YER698,289 TMM

Convert Turkmenistani Manat to Yemeni Rial

tmm
TMM
yer
YER
1 TMM0.0143207 YER
5 TMM0.0716036 YER
10 TMM0.143207 YER
25 TMM0.358018 YER
50 TMM0.716036 YER
100 TMM1.43207 YER
500 TMM7.16036 YER
1,000 TMM14.3207 YER
5,000 TMM71.6036 YER
10,000 TMM143.207 YER

YER to TMM Chart

1 YER = 0 TMM

1 Yemeni Rial to Turkmenistani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0140270.014027
Low
0.0139530.013953
Average
0.0139950.013984
Volatility
0.17%0.19%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

tmm

TMM - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMM to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMM.

