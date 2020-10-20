1 YER to TJS - Convert Yemeni Rials to Tajikistani Somoni

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.042637702 Tajikistani Somoni

1 TJS = 23.4534 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Tajikistani Somoni conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:37 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Tajikistani Somoni

yer
YER
tjs
TJS
1 YER0.0426377 TJS
5 YER0.213189 TJS
10 YER0.426377 TJS
25 YER1.06594 TJS
50 YER2.13189 TJS
100 YER4.26377 TJS
500 YER21.3189 TJS
1,000 YER42.6377 TJS
5,000 YER213.189 TJS
10,000 YER426.377 TJS

Convert Tajikistani Somoni to Yemeni Rial

tjs
TJS
yer
YER
1 TJS23.4534 YER
5 TJS117.267 YER
10 TJS234.534 YER
25 TJS586.336 YER
50 TJS1,172.67 YER
100 TJS2,345.34 YER
500 TJS11,726.7 YER
1,000 TJS23,453.4 YER
5,000 TJS117,267 YER
10,000 TJS234,534 YER

YER to TJS Chart

1 YER = 0 TJS

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Tajikistani Somoni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0429810.043793
Low
0.0422410.042241
Average
0.0426660.043204
Volatility
0.44%0.28%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
tjs

TJS - Tajikistani Somoni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.

More Tajikistani Somoni info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings