1 Yemeni Rial =
0.092000719 Sao Tomean Dobras
1 STN = 10.8695 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.092000719 Sao Tomean Dobras
1 STN = 10.8695 YER
YER
STN
|1 YER
|0.0920007 STN
|5 YER
|0.460004 STN
|10 YER
|0.920007 STN
|25 YER
|2.30002 STN
|50 YER
|4.60004 STN
|100 YER
|9.20007 STN
|500 YER
|46.0004 STN
|1,000 YER
|92.0007 STN
|5,000 YER
|460.004 STN
|10,000 YER
|920.007 STN
1 YER = 0 STN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.092706
|0.093042
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.089829
|0.089829
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.091603
|0.091477
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.66%
|0.68%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.More Sao Tomean Dobra info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings