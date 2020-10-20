1 YER to SRG - Convert Yemeni Rials to Surinamese Guilders

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

122.25678 Surinamese Guilders

1 SRG = 0.00817951 YER

SRG replaced by SRD

Yemeni Rial to Surinamese Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:24 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Surinamese Guilder

yer
YER
srg
SRG
1 YER122.257 SRG
5 YER611.284 SRG
10 YER1,222.57 SRG
25 YER3,056.42 SRG
50 YER6,112.84 SRG
100 YER12,225.7 SRG
500 YER61,128.4 SRG
1,000 YER122,257 SRG
5,000 YER611,284 SRG
10,000 YER1,222,570 SRG

Convert Surinamese Guilder to Yemeni Rial

srg
SRG
yer
YER
1 SRG0.00817951 YER
5 SRG0.0408975 YER
10 SRG0.0817951 YER
25 SRG0.204488 YER
50 SRG0.408975 YER
100 SRG0.817951 YER
500 SRG4.08975 YER
1,000 SRG8.17951 YER
5,000 SRG40.8975 YER
10,000 SRG81.7951 YER

YER to SRG Chart

1 YER = 0 SRG

1 Yemeni Rial to Surinamese Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.128870.13992
Low
0.121170.12117
Average
0.125380.13106
Volatility
1.65%1.86%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

srg

SRG - Surinamese Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Guilder exchange rate is the SRG to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Guilders is SRG.

