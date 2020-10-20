1 YER to SRD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Surinamese Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.12214922 Surinamese Dollars

1 SRD = 8.18671 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Surinamese Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:37 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Surinamese Dollar

yer
YER
srd
SRD
1 YER0.122149 SRD
5 YER0.610746 SRD
10 YER1.22149 SRD
25 YER3.05373 SRD
50 YER6.10746 SRD
100 YER12.2149 SRD
500 YER61.0746 SRD
1,000 YER122.149 SRD
5,000 YER610.746 SRD
10,000 YER1,221.49 SRD

Convert Surinamese Dollar to Yemeni Rial

srd
SRD
yer
YER
1 SRD8.18671 YER
5 SRD40.9335 YER
10 SRD81.8671 YER
25 SRD204.668 YER
50 SRD409.335 YER
100 SRD818.671 YER
500 SRD4,093.35 YER
1,000 SRD8,186.71 YER
5,000 SRD40,933.5 YER
10,000 SRD81,867.1 YER

YER to SRD Chart

1 YER = 0 SRD

1 Yemeni Rial to Surinamese Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.128870.13992
Low
0.121170.12117
Average
0.125380.13106
Volatility
1.65%1.86%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

srd

SRD - Surinamese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Dollars is SRD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings