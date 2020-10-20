1 YER to SLL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Sierra Leonean Leones

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

90.010392 Sierra Leonean Leones

1 SLL = 0.0111098 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Sierra Leonean Leone conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:44 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Sierra Leonean Leone

yer
YER
sll
SLL
1 YER90.0104 SLL
5 YER450.052 SLL
10 YER900.104 SLL
25 YER2,250.26 SLL
50 YER4,500.52 SLL
100 YER9,001.04 SLL
500 YER45,005.2 SLL
1,000 YER90,010.4 SLL
5,000 YER450,052 SLL
10,000 YER900,104 SLL

Convert Sierra Leonean Leone to Yemeni Rial

sll
SLL
yer
YER
1 SLL0.0111098 YER
5 SLL0.0555491 YER
10 SLL0.111098 YER
25 SLL0.277746 YER
50 SLL0.555491 YER
100 SLL1.11098 YER
500 SLL5.55491 YER
1,000 SLL11.1098 YER
5,000 SLL55.5491 YER
10,000 SLL111.098 YER

YER to SLL Chart

1 YER = 0 SLL

1 Yemeni Rial to Sierra Leonean Leone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
90.47892.730
Low
89.47189.471
Average
89.93590.438
Volatility
0.38%0.60%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sll

SLL - Sierra Leonean Leone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLL. The currency symbol is Le.

