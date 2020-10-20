1 Yemeni Rial =
0.090090905 Sierra Leonean Leones
1 SLE = 11.0999 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
SLE
|1 YER
|0.0900909 SLE
|5 YER
|0.450455 SLE
|10 YER
|0.900909 SLE
|25 YER
|2.25227 SLE
|50 YER
|4.50455 SLE
|100 YER
|9.00909 SLE
|500 YER
|45.0455 SLE
|1,000 YER
|90.0909 SLE
|5,000 YER
|450.455 SLE
|10,000 YER
|900.909 SLE
1 YER = 0 SLE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.090478
|0.092730
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.089471
|0.089471
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.089939
|0.090425
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39%
|0.60%
The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLE.
