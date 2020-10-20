1 Yemeni Rial =
0.11162861 Slovak Koruny
1 SKK = 8.95828 YER
SKK replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
YER
SKK
|1 YER
|0.111629 SKK
|5 YER
|0.558143 SKK
|10 YER
|1.11629 SKK
|25 YER
|2.79072 SKK
|50 YER
|5.58143 SKK
|100 YER
|11.1629 SKK
|500 YER
|55.8143 SKK
|1,000 YER
|111.629 SKK
|5,000 YER
|558.143 SKK
|10,000 YER
|1,116.29 SKK
1 YER = 0 SKK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0037420
|0.0037611
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0036636
|0.0036636
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0037149
|0.0037115
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovak Koruna exchange rate is the SKK to USD rate. The currency code for Slovak Koruny is SKK.
