1 YER to SDG - Convert Yemeni Rials to Sudanese Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

2.4017775 Sudanese Pounds

1 SDG = 0.416358 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Sudanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:36 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Sudanese Pound

yer
YER
sdg
SDG
1 YER2.40178 SDG
5 YER12.0089 SDG
10 YER24.0178 SDG
25 YER60.0444 SDG
50 YER120.089 SDG
100 YER240.178 SDG
500 YER1,200.89 SDG
1,000 YER2,401.78 SDG
5,000 YER12,008.9 SDG
10,000 YER24,017.8 SDG

Convert Sudanese Pound to Yemeni Rial

sdg
SDG
yer
YER
1 SDG0.416358 YER
5 SDG2.08179 YER
10 SDG4.16358 YER
25 SDG10.409 YER
50 SDG20.8179 YER
100 SDG41.6358 YER
500 SDG208.179 YER
1,000 SDG416.358 YER
5,000 SDG2,081.79 YER
10,000 SDG4,163.58 YER

YER to SDG Chart

1 YER = 0 SDG

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Sudanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.40222.4044
Low
2.33802.2791
Average
2.37482.3737
Volatility
1.04%0.98%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
sdg

SDG - Sudanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Pounds is SDG. The currency symbol is ج.س..

More Sudanese Pound info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings