1 YER to SCR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Seychellois Rupees

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.055804241 Seychellois Rupees

1 SCR = 17.9198 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Seychellois Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:36 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Seychellois Rupee

YER
SCR
1 YER0.0558042 SCR
5 YER0.279021 SCR
10 YER0.558042 SCR
25 YER1.39511 SCR
50 YER2.79021 SCR
100 YER5.58042 SCR
500 YER27.9021 SCR
1,000 YER55.8042 SCR
5,000 YER279.021 SCR
10,000 YER558.042 SCR

Convert Seychellois Rupee to Yemeni Rial

SCR
YER
1 SCR17.9198 YER
5 SCR89.5989 YER
10 SCR179.198 YER
25 SCR447.995 YER
50 SCR895.989 YER
100 SCR1,791.98 YER
500 SCR8,959.89 YER
1,000 SCR17,919.8 YER
5,000 SCR89,598.9 YER
10,000 SCR179,198 YER

YER to SCR Chart

1 YER = 0 SCR

1 Yemeni Rial to Seychellois Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0594590.059459
Low
0.0539410.053271
Average
0.0559520.055440
Volatility
3.39%3.74%

Currency Information

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

SCR - Seychellois Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.

